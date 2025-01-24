Breaking: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Pelicans
The Memphis Grizzlies have dealt with a rollercoaster season when it comes to Ja Morant's availability this season. Numerous times this season, Morant has been unexpectedly added to an injury report on the day of a game - Friday night's game was no different.
The Grizzlies unexpectedly downgraded Morant to questionable in the morning before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
However, just hours before tipoff, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins revealed that Morant had been downgraded to out due to an illness.
While typically this would be a major blow to the Grizzlies, the Pelicans are also missing their star player on Friday night. The New Orleans Pelicans have Zion Williamson listed as out due to return to coniditioning training from an illness. For one reason or another, it seems like Friday night's game between the Grizzlies and Pelicans has been hijacked by illness.
As it stands, the Grizzlies should have all of their starting lineup available against the Pelicans, with the exception of Morant. With that in mind, they should have more than enough to win Friday night's matchup. The Pelicans will have Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones all listed as out against the Grizzlies.
Hopefully, Morant's illness isn't too serious, and he can return to the Grizzlies soon. The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday.
