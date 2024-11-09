BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Announce Big Ja Morant Injury Update
Something appears to be in the air in Memphis, as the Grizzlies haven't been able to escape the injury bug to start the season. While the team has seen a handful of their role players miss games, a recent update on one of their star players shows these problems will look to continue.
In an update shared by the Memphis Grizzlies PR team, All-Star guard Ja Morant is set to be sidelined due to a pair of injuries sustained from their November 6th matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. The imaging revealed that Morant suffered posterior hip subluxation and multiple Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains coming from his fall in the third quarter.
Per the post, the Grizzlies have listed Morant as week-to-week, and there is no update on when he will be reevaluated.
Via Grizzlies PR: “The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the following medical update for Ja Morant: While attempting to catch a lob during the third quarter of the November 6 game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant was destabilized midair by a Lakers player, causing him to fall into extreme right hip flexion. Imaging revealed a posterior hip subluxation (without dislocation) along with multiple associated Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains. Morant is considered week-to-week, and updates will be provided as appropriate.”
The Grizzlies are back in action on Sunday when they'll begin their three-game road trip with the Portland Trail Blazers. No update has been provided on whether or not he'll travel with the team for the upcoming trip.
