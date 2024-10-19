All Grizzlies

BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Make Major Yuki Kawamura Decision

Yuki Kawamura fans will love this Memphis Grizzlies move.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura (17) against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura (17) against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura has gotten an opportunity with the Memphis Grizzlies in training camp and the preseason. A superstar in Japan, Kawamura is chasing his dream of becoming an NBA player.

When the Grizzlies signed Kawamura to their training camp roster on September 6, they revealed some background information on his rise to superstardom in Japan.

Via Grizzlies PR: “Kawamura (5-8, 159) has competed the past five seasons (2019-24) in the Japanese B.League, where he was named the 2022-23 Most Valuable Player as a member of the Yokohama B-Corsairs... the 23-year-old started all 56 games for Yokohama last season and averaged 20.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 30.6 minutes en route to a second straight selection to the B.League's Best Five team.”

Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura (17) dribbles the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. / David Banks-Imagn Images

With Scotty Pippen Jr. recently getting converted from a two-way contract to a standard deal, this opened a spot for Kawamura that he has reportedly been signed to.

Via Shams Charania of ESPN: “The Memphis Grizzlies are signing Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. The 5-foot-8 Kawamura averaged 3.4 points, 4.2 assists and 15.1 minutes in preseason, leading Grizzlies with 21 total assists, and earned a roster spot.”

Kawamura has shown off his impressive playmaking ability throughout the preseason. While he may not have a path to NBA minutes at this point, the 5-foot-8 guard joins Memphis on a two-way deal where he can spend time between the G League and big club.

Joey Linn
