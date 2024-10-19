BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Make Major Yuki Kawamura Decision

The Memphis Grizzlies are signing Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. The 5-foot-8 Kawamura averaged 3.4 points, 4.2 assists and 15.1 minutes in preseason, leading Grizzlies with 21 total assists, and earned a roster spot. pic.twitter.com/DXTxm3vahf