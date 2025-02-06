Breaking: Memphis Grizzlies Make Multi-Team Trade With Kings-Wizards
The NBA trade deadline period has now passed, but several deals occurred within the final hour as teams moved quickly to secure new talent and assets as the All-Star break approaches. While deals like Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers started the trade frenzy, teams all across the league seemingly got involved in making a deal of some sort.
As for the Memphis Grizzlies, they were a team entering this trade deadline that had assets to make a deal. However, health remains the main concern for the team as they haven't had all their core pieces available this year. One of those players is Marcus Smart, who is reportedly on the move.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Marcus Smart will head to the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal as the former Defensive Player of the Year's time in Memphis is over. In two seasons with the team, he appeared in just 39 games, as they were never able to utilize him for an extended period.
The multi-team trade details are as follows:
Washington Wizards acquire: Marcus Smart, Colby Jones, Alex Len, 2025 first-round pick
Sacramento Kings acquire: Jake LaRavia
Memphis Grizzlies acquire: Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis, multiple second-round picks (one being Sacramento's 2028)
Now, with the move opening up two roster spots for Memphis, they look to position themselves to acquire talent in the buyout market or add other free agent talent to the roster.
Related Articles
Latest Trade Report on All-NBA Defensive Star
NBA Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Grizzlies vs Rockets
Taylor Jenkins Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Grizzlies-Rockets