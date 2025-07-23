Breaking: Suns Claim Recent Lakers, Grizzlies Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers recently poached Marcus Smart off the buyout market after he and the Washington Wizards agreed to part ways. It was a recruiting effort led by Luka Doncic, who personally called Smart to get him in Los Angeles, something Doncic hasn't done often in his career.
To make the signing official, the Lakers needed to create some financial flexibility, so they waived guards Shake Milton and Jordan Goodwin. Waiving Goodwin was a move they seemingly didn't want to do, but they couldn't find a trade partner for Dalton Knecht and a larger salary like Gabe Vincent or Maxi Kleber.
Before Goodwin could even make it to free agency, he was claimed off waivers by the Phoenix Suns, per ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania. This is a rare situation in the NBA, as most players who are waived last the 48 hours and make it into free agency. But the Phoenix Suns valued his contract at around $2.3 million and decided to bring him in.
Goodwin appeared in 29 games for the Lakers last season, averaging 5.6 PPG, 3.9 RPG, and 1.0 SPG. He's made a name on the defensive end of the floor, but he upped his three-point shooting to 38.2%. If that is a tangible number to build on, he could make his way into the Suns' rotation.
Prior to his time with the Lakers, Goodwin was with the Washington Wizards from 2021 to 2023, but he was included in the Bradley Beal trade that sent him to the Phoenix Suns, making this his second stop in Phoenix. A few months later, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Royce O'Neal, but the Nets waived him once the trade was complete, and he then signed with the Memphis Grizzlies after.
Goodwin signed a two-way contract with the Lakers in February of this season before being converted to a standard NBA contract in March.
