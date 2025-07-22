Grizzlies Executive Reveals Reasoning Behind Jaren Jackson Jr. Extension
The Memphis Grizzlies' second-half collapse saw them drop from the second seed in the Western Conference all the way to the eighth seed, having to win a play-in game against the Dallas Mavericks to advance into the postseason. Regardless, they suffered a brutal four-game series sweep by the Oklahoma City Thunder, losing by an NBA record 51 points in Game 1.
Since then, after firing head coach Taylor Jenkins at the end of the regular season, the Grizzlies have made several moves. Outside of trading away Desmond Bane, drafting Cedric Coward, and signing Ty Jerome, the Grizzlies also locked in their homegrown talent. That included inking Jaren Jackson Jr. to a five-year, $240 million extension. When asked about it, a Grizzlies executive shared the reasoning.
"From the minute he didn’t win NBA awards, we knew we had to create the cap space to make that happen. There was no chance we were letting him get to unrestricted free agency next summer. Too many teams with too much cap space out there to risk that," a Grizzlies executive told Keith Smith of Spotrac.
Jackson Jr. finished seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting, while coming up just short of making the All-NBA Third Team. "Jaren is a core guy for us, just like Ja (Morant) is. Those are the guys we’re building everything around," he added.
Now, with Bane gone, Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant will assume bigger roles in the team's offense next season. While production increases from Jaylen Wells, Zach Edey, and GG Jackson will be expected, this team will go as far as their star duo can take them. However, Jackson Jr. could miss the start of the season after his turf toe injury.
