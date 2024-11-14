Bronny James' LeBron Statement Before Lakers-Grizzlies Goes Viral
After a heated matchup last week, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a much-anticipated matchup between two bitter teams. Before the game started though, there was a viral moment created not by LeBron James, but by his son Bronny.
Before the Lakers faced off against the Grizzlies, Bronny was seen signing autographs to some young fans in the crowd. One of those young fans asked Bronny how many points could he score on his dad, and Bronny gave a lighthearted jab to his dad.
"100," Bronny said.
Obviously, Bronny was joking in his response, but the NBA world seemed to light on fire over his statement. The post gathered over 150,000 likes in just two hours
There was a ton of hype surrounding Bronny as he entered this season with the Lakers, but all of that should have been tempered. Through six games, he's only averaged 2.7 minutes a game, and 0.7 points a game. Bronny was picked 55th overall in the NBA draft, and players drafted that late don't typically get playing time. It makes sense for the Lakers to milk have Bronny and LeBron playing minutes together for ticket sales, but Bronny clearly needs time to develop.
The Memphis Grizzlies currently have a five-point lead against the Los Angeles Lakers entering the fourth quarter.
