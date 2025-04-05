Cade Cunningham’s Injury Status for Pistons-Grizzlies
The Detroit Pistons are set to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday in a cross conference matchup.
The Pistons are coming off a 117-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors and they could get a boost with Cade Cunningham returning to the lineup.
Detroit is listing their All-Star guard as probable for the game. Cunningham has missed the last six for Detroit with a calf injury.
The Pistons have gone 4-2 without Cade in the lineup. They clinched a playoff berth on Friday with their victory over the Raptors.
Cunningham is averaging 25.7 points, 9.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds on the season.
The Pistons and Grizzlies have not met since a November 27 clash, a 131-111 victory for the Grizzlies. Cunningham missed that matchup for Detroit. Marcus Sasser led all Pistons scorers with 22. The Grizzlies got 25 points from Marcus Smart off the bench to lead all scorers. Ja Morant did not suit up for Memphis.
The Grizzlies snapped a four-game losing streak on Thursday against the Miami Heat. Morant hit the game-winning shot as time expired, hitting a step back from the free throw line, bouncing it off the rim and in.
The Grizzlies sit in eighth spot in the Western Conference, tied with the Los Angeles Clippers, who sit seventh, and Minnesota Timberwolves, sitting sixth, in the loss column.
Memphis will have four games remaining after Saturday's clash against the Pistons to try and improve their playoff positioning.