Ex-Grizzlies Player Urges Team to Trade Ja Morant
The Memphis Grizzlies have a Ja Morant situation on their hands right now.
It's clear that Morant hasn't been happy on the team this season, but Memphis was also performing really well until the All-Star break. It looked like there was a legitimate chance for the team to be the second seed before everything fell apart.
Suddenly, the team fired longtime coach Taylor Jenkins, and Ja Morant is receiving fines from the NBA again for gun gestures.
Former Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons believes it's time for the team to move on from Morant.
"That's what's so disappointing," Parsons said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back program. "It's never really been about basketball. His numbers are a little bit down this year, but you wouldn't want your starting point guard putting up 23 and 7? It's just beyond that with him, it does seems like something is going on under the surface there where he's not happy and he's lashing out.
Parsons believes that the Grizzlies should consider a serious look at trading Morant. He believes the way Morant is handling the situation is one of blatant disrespect.
"If I'm the Grizzlies, I do consider a serious look this summer to get off this dude. That's not my franchise player, that's someone with blatant disregard to the situation at hand right now. That's not who I want to invest all this money in."
When it comes to where the Grizzlies should shop Morant, Parsons believes the Houston Rockets could be a good fit.
"If I can go and shop him to a Houston Rockets team with a bunch of assets, or if I can get back a bunch of players to pair with a Jaren Jackson, GG Jackson... they've got such good things going... You really want this distraction as the face of your franchise for the next three years? I wouldn't."
Ja Morant is too good of a player for the Memphis Grizzlies to give up on. At the same time, one has to wonder just how much more the franchise can put up with. He's still only 25 years old, but at the same time, the team has only won one playoff series throughout his entire tenure.
