Celtics Legend Makes Bold Statement on Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the hottest teams in the league nearly all season long. They are ranked second amongst all Western Conference teams, trailing only Oklahoma City.
The Grizzlies have improved tremendously from last season when they were held out of the playoffs due to injury. This has caught the attention of many former stars including Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce who made a bold statement on KG Certified.
“I’ll take [the Grizzlies] in a 7-game series over anybody in the West, except for OKC. They can beat Houston. They can beat Denver,” Pierce said.
Jaren Jackson Jr.’s contribution has been nearly unmatched across the league. Pierce believes he is the player that has stood out for the Grizzlies so far this season.
“Jaren Jackson Jr. is starting to look like a monster. He is the prototype big man for today because he gets it done on both sides of the court. He’s blocking shots, he’s shooting threes, he’s getting strong,” Pierce stated.
Jackson has played in 50 games so far this season, only missing the first two thanks to a lingering injury. Jackson is averaging 23.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 50/37/78 from the field. The former Defensive Player of the Year award winner also averages 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals.
The Grizzlies have only two more games ahead of the All-Star break. Jackson will play in his second NBA All-Star game of his career this season.
