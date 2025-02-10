All Grizzlies

Celtics Legend Makes Bold Statement on Memphis Grizzlies

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce has high expectations for the Memphis Grizzlies

Caleb Sisk

Jan 27, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the hottest teams in the league nearly all season long. They are ranked second amongst all Western Conference teams, trailing only Oklahoma City.

The Grizzlies have improved tremendously from last season when they were held out of the playoffs due to injury. This has caught the attention of many former stars including Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce who made a bold statement on KG Certified.

“I’ll take [the Grizzlies] in a 7-game series over anybody in the West, except for OKC. They can beat Houston. They can beat Denver,” Pierce said.

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s contribution has been nearly unmatched across the league. Pierce believes he is the player that has stood out for the Grizzlies so far this season.

“Jaren Jackson Jr. is starting to look like a monster. He is the prototype big man for today because he gets it done on both sides of the court. He’s blocking shots, he’s shooting threes, he’s getting strong,” Pierce stated.

Jackson has played in 50 games so far this season, only missing the first two thanks to a lingering injury. Jackson is averaging 23.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 50/37/78 from the field. The former Defensive Player of the Year award winner also averages 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson J
Feb 3, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies have only two more games ahead of the All-Star break. Jackson will play in his second NBA All-Star game of his career this season.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/News