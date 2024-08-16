Chicago Bulls Reportedly Sign Former Memphis Grizzlies Fan Favorite
Former Memphis Grizzlies fan favorite Kenneth Lofton Jr. has bounced around the NBA the last year. Debuting with the Grizzlies in 2022, Lofton appeared in 39 NBA games for Memphis across two seasons.
Following his time in Memphis, Lofton joined the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-way contract. The 6-foot-7 forward appeared in two NBA games for Philadelphia before being waived and signing a contract with the Utah Jazz. Appearing in four games for Utah, Lofton was waived again, becoming an unrestricted free agent.
In a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, it was announced that Lofton has signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bulls and will compete for a roster spot in training camp.
While Lofton has limited NBA experience, he has dominated the G League. This is what helped rise him to fan favorite status in Memphis, as Grizzlies fans were always excited to see him make an NBA appearance after his G League dominance.
In 36 career regular season G League games, Lofton has averaged 22.8 points and 10.0 rebounds. These scoring numbers get even better in the G League Showcase Cup where Lofton has averaged 24.9 points and 9.9 rebounds in 15 games.
An intriguing player, Lofton just turned 22 years old. The Bulls are amid a rebuild, so perhaps they can give Lofton an opportunity at the NBA level.
