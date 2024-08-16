Chicago Bulls Reportedly Sign Former Memphis Grizzlies Fan Favorite

Kenneth Lofton Jr.’s CAREER-HIGH 5️⃣2️⃣ point explosion was one of the wildest performances of the 2023-24 season! ⭐️



The @utahjazz signee averaged 23.4 PPG, 10.3 RPG, and 4.9 APG while earning All-G League First Team honors with the @slcstars. pic.twitter.com/jAf4wykONf