Concerning Ja Morant Video Emerges After Injury Scare
The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks are playing an NBA preseason game at American Airlines center on Monday night. Dallas is without Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and several other key players, but Memphis has most of their regulars in the lineup.
This game was the injury return of star point guard Ja Morant who appeared in just nine games last season. Suspended for the first 25 games due to his gun video incidents the year prior, Morant suffered a season-ending shoulder injury just nine games after his return.
Morant has been eager to get back on the court, but suffered an injury scare in the first half of this game.
Morant ended up reentering the game after this injury scare, but had another shortly after.
Via Grant Afseth of Sportskeeda: “Ja Morant heads to the locker room for a second time tonight. He dunked off a 45-cut but was limping after the play.”
This is a concerning video that shows Morant limping in visible pain. Memphis has already been hit with injuries this preseason, with GG Jackson, Vince Williams Jr., and Jaren Jackson Jr. each dealing with injuries of different severity.
GG Jackson will be out for multiple months with a foot injury while Williams will be out several weeks with a stress reaction in his tibia. The injury to Jaren Jackson is seemingly less serious that those two, as head coach Taylor Jenkins said he is just dealing with a low-grade hamstring strain.
