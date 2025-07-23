Cowboys Stars' CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens Do Ja Morant Celebration
Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has faced significant criticism over the years for his off-court decisions and on-court antics. While Morant has been one of the most electric players in the league when he is healthy, that has been the issue over the past two seasons.
The Grizzlies' star guard has played in a combined 70 regular-season games over the past two seasons, significantly impacted by injuries and suspensions.
There is no doubt that Morant holds significant influence in the city of Memphis, on social media, and throughout the sports world. In 2023, he faced criticism for performing a "gun" celebration after a dunk. Although he was not suspended for this action, there was widespread concern given his history with firearms off the court.
But Morant introduced a new celebration, where he pulls the pin from a makeshift grenade, throws it, and then covers his ears after the hypothetical explosion. While the move blew up on social media, Morant said that it's "not what you think it is" and said that it was a symbol for him blocking out criticism.
A new video by Jon Machota of The Athletic circulated on social media, featuring newly acquired George Pickens and superstar CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys performing Morant's new celebration at training camp.
The "grenade" celebration has also been used by MLB superstar Ronald Acuña.
Morant sent custom "Ja 3" cleats to Acuña, who had been doing the celebration after hitting home runs, featuring "thirteen" on them, referring to Acuña's jersey number.
