Desmond Bane Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs Mavericks

DESMOND BANE IN THE GRIZZLIES WIN AGAINST THE MAVERICKS :



- 27 Points

- 16 Rebounds (Career-High)

- 6 Assists

- 3 Steals / 2 Blocks

- +13 +/-



22 WILLED THE GRIZZLIES TO VICTORY TONIGHT. 💯 pic.twitter.com/wxkA2T914U