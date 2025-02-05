Desmond Bane's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Raptors
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road for the second time in four days as they take on the Toronto Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday night. The Raptors are just 16-34 through 50 games, but their recent success could give them momentum heading into Wednesday's matchup.
The Grizzlies have six total players on the injury report and will be without one of their star players.
Desmond Bane has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game with a left ankle sprain. This sprain came during the Milwaukee Bucks game on Monday. During that game, he played 29 minutes and finished with 22 points and 9 assists.
Bane is averaging 17.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists so far this season with 50/38/86 shooting splits. Bane’s absence will be felt against the Raptors as the last time he played against Toronto he finished the game with 19 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds.
Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins confirmed to the media following the win that the star guard would be out for “a little bit of time.” But, he did not set an exact timeline for the media.
The Grizzlies will have to find more ways to have success, especially on the offense side of things with Bane out and other stars often being on the injury report. Luckily for the Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. has been healthy nearly all year and Ja Morant is back to being healthy after missing multiple games due to a shoulder injury.
