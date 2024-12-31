Devin Booker's Injury Status for Suns vs Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies have been rolling, winning 22 of their first 33 games as they sit in second place in the Western Conference. The past two seasons have not been kind for Memphis as they deal with injuries, and their poor luck has continues to haunt them.
On Monday, the Grizzlies announced that Ja Morant was diagnosed with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, giving him a week-to-week status moving forward. Morant has already missed 13 games this season, and Memphis will likely be without him for some of the marquee matchups sneaking up on their schedule.
One marquee matchup that Morant is sure to miss is Tuesday's road battle with the Phoenix Suns.
The star-studded Suns squad is tough for anybody to compete with, regardless of what their disappointing 15-16 record suggests. The Grizzlies will have their hands full with Morant sidelined, but they might catch a break.
Suns star guard Devin Booker is dealing with a groin strain, as Phoenix has granted him a "questionable" status heading into Tuesday's matchup.
Booker has missed the Suns' last five games, and Phoenix is a mere 1-4 without him as he deals with this tedious groin injury.
Booker is still playing at an All-Star level this season, averaging 25.1 points and 6.4 assists per game, but has certainly taken a dip from years past. If the Suns have to play without Booker, it would make Memphis' job much easier, especially since they are set to miss eight key players on Tuesday.
Of course, the Suns still have superstar Kevin Durant to carry the workload. In their last five games without Booker, Durant is averaging 31.8 points, setting the future Hall of Famer up for a big game if Booker is ultimately sidelined.
The Grizzlies need to continue to show they can win even through injury problems, but a potential Booker return would certainly make their job harder on Tuesday.
