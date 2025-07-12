Eastern Conference Team Linked to Memphis Grizzlies' Guard
The Memphis Grizzlies are likely set to part ways with at least one of the guards on their current roster. The latest reporting from NBA Insider Brett Siegel indicates that one player in particular is drawing interest from several potential suitors, including an Eastern Conference foe.
Memphis has made several changes to the roster this season, and if head coach Tuomas Iisalo intends to shift some minutes toward the younger players on the roster, they'll need to make a move.
According to Brett Siegel, the Brooklyn Nets are one of multiple teams interested in the services of reserve guard John Konchar.
"The Memphis Grizzlies have been shopping Cole Anthony and John Konchar in trade discussions before and during NBA Summer League, multiple sources confirmed," Siegel wrote. "Konchar does have multiple suitors, one being the Nets, who expressed interest in him before the trade deadline this past February. He is expected to be traded this offseason, with Memphis looking to cut costs."
Konchar, a 29-year-old Purdue Fort Wayne product, has spent at least parts of the last six seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Konchar started 23 games each in 2022-23 and 2023-24, averaging a career-high 5.1 points per game during the former.
Konchar's best games include a 19-point, 10-rebound performance in a 121-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in November 2022 and a 17-point, 13-rebound performance in a 29-point loss to the Celtics in February 2022. Konchar, however, hasn't reached double-figures in a game since scoring 11 points against the Miami Heat in January 2024.
Related Articles
Jaylen Wells Reveals Impact of Desmond Bane Trade
Scotty Pippen Jr. Makes Bold Proclamation on NBA Season
3x NBA All-Star's Strong Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Statement