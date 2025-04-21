ESPN Star Slams Ja Morant After Game 1 Loss vs Thunder
The Memphis Grizzlies don't have much to be ecstatic about regarding their first-round matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Perhaps laughing about it wasn't the best course of action.
After a poor end to the regular season and having to win the final play-in tournament game, the Grizzlies drew themselves a first-round matchup against the Thunder. With OKC holding the league's top overall record and likely MVP winner in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it was going to be a challenge for Memphis. However, they didn't seem to be fully into it, given their actions on the sidelines Sunday.
"Y'all down 50 & you on the bench laughing?" ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith said Monday morning, taking a shot at Grizzlies star Ja Morant. "I don't wanna see that. I don't think anybody in Memphis (wants to) see that ... people don't want to see you laughing when you (are) getting your a** kicked like that."
Smith's comments came after a camera angle showed Morant smiling on the bench during Memphis' 51-point blowout loss to the Thunder, which marked the largest Game 1 defeat in NBA history. Several stats only added insult to injury.
Out of the Grizzlies' starting five, only Morant recorded more makes than turnovers. Midway through the third quarter, Oklahoma City's 50-point lead exceeded Memphis' total points (47), and Marvin Bagley III's full-court heave at the third-quarter buzzer marked its first fast break points of the contest.
Simply put, the Grizzlies were dismantled. Still, they remain optimistic. “We’ll never play that bad again," Morant assured following the loss. “If we win Tuesday, (the) series (is) 1-1. Then this game won't matter.”
Morant's point is true, though if Game 1 was any indicator, tying a series with the Thunder won't be a small feat. Tipoff for Game 2 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
