Draymond Green's Message to Ja Morant After Warriors-Grizzlies
In a thrilling first slate of NBA Play-In Tournament games, the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Golden State Warriors, 121-116. The game was close throughout, with the Warriors pulling away due to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler combining for 75 points.
On the Grizzlies' side, Desmond Bane led the way with 30 points, while Ja Morant poured in 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field. Memphis will now face the winner of the Sacramento Kings-Dallas Mavericks game in a do-or-die matchup for the last playoff seed.
Warriors forward Draymond Green also had an impressive night with four points, six rebounds, 10 assists, three steals, and a block. He made himself known on both sides of the floor, playing great defense while facilitating on the other end.
After the game, Green talked about Morant as a player and how he came back in the fourth quarter after injuring himself earlier in the game. Morant went down with an apparent ankle injury in the third quarter.
When asked what he say from Morant, Green had some praise for the 25-year-old.
"The dog that always is Ja," Green said. "I think he may struggle to play in the game Friday. He came back tonight off straight adrenaline. But that's who he is. That's why this franchise has been in the position that they have been in over the last few years, and you're kind of like, man, they may make a run.
"Because Ja is special," Green continued. "He's one of the more special players in this league, and has the heart of a lion. So I wasn't surprised at all. That's who he's been. That's who he going to be. His saying; I'm going to run up the chimney, and he live by that. You know, I respect it because he never not run up the chimney."
Due to the loss, the Memphis Grizzlies now have one final chance to make the NBA playoffs by defeating the winner of the Dallas Mavericks facing the Sacramento Kings.
Related Articles
Grizzlies Players React to Controversial Finish in Warriors Play-In Game
Ja Morant Breaks Silence on Injury Scare in Warriors-Grizzlies
Latest Update on Ja Morant's Injury Scare After Warriors-Grizzlies