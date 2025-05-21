Nine-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Anthony Edwards After Thunder-Wolves
The Western Conference playoff bracket began with 10 teams starting at the play-in tournament, now it's down to the final two as they battle for a chance to represent the West in the NBA Finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder played host to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, looking to try and punch their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.
While the Timberwolves held a 48-44 lead over the Thunder at halftime, it was a tale of two halves as OKC took over in the second and walked away with the 114-88 victory in Game 1. In a battle between two of the brightest young stars in the game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander clearly got the best of Anthony Edwards. So much so, ex-Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons called Edwards out.
"You want your star to be a star, and Anthony Edwards wasn't a star last night," Parsons said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. Edwards finished with 18 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field, to go along with a team-worst -23 plus-minus. In comparison, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, scoring 20 of those in the second half to secure the win.
Edwards entered Game 1 against the Thunder averaging just over 26 points per game in the postseason, but it was clear that the Thunder's defense was a step up from the others he's faced so far these playoffs. However, teammate Julius Randle was able to produce 28 points, and Minnesota needs both of them to produce if they want to pull off the series upset.
Looking to avoid a 2-0 deficit heading back to Minnesota, Game 2 is set for Thursday with a tip-off at 8:30 p.m. EST. While Gilgeous-Alexander will likely be entering that game fresh off his MVP announcement, Edwards will need to step up and spoil his celebration to keep the series alive.
