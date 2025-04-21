Ex-Grizzlies Player Calls Out Rockets Star After Game 1 Loss vs Warriors
The Houston Rockets entered the NBA playoffs as the second seed in the Western Conference, but drew an unfortunate matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the first round. With a championship pedigree across their roster and coaching staff, the young Rockets had their hands full entering Game 1 of the series on Sunday at home.
Despite a great defensive performance from both sides, the Warriors squeezed out a 95-85 win over the Rockets. While Rockets center Alperen Sengun had a solid offensive performance, that wasn't the case for most of Houston's roster, especially their regular-season leading scorer. After the game, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons called out their leading scorer.
"This is exactly why the Warriors are favored as a 7-seed to win this series," Parsons said on Run It Back. "Jalen Green can't just be this high-volume, bad shot-taking guy in the playoffs. They were better last night without him on the floor. That's an issue as one of your main guys."
Green finished Game 1 with a stat line of seven points, eight rebounds, and 3/15 shooting from the field. Perhaps Green's lack of play over his last three regular games played a part, but the former second overall pick won't have much patience from fans to turn it around.
Green is set to begin a three-year, $105 million contract next season, but his play in the rest of this series could be an indicator as to how the franchise views him going forward and as a potential trade piece. Rockets and Warriors are back in action on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
4x NBA All-Star Wants Ja Morant Trade to Top Western Conference Contender
ESPN Star Bashes Memphis Grizzlies All-Star
Grizzlies Make Unfortunate NBA History vs Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1