All Grizzlies

Ex-Grizzlies Player Calls Out Rockets Star After Game 1 Loss vs Warriors

Former Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons calls out Houston Rockets star Jalen Green after Golden State Warriors loss

Liam Willerup

Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) attempts to keep control of the ball during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) attempts to keep control of the ball during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets entered the NBA playoffs as the second seed in the Western Conference, but drew an unfortunate matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the first round. With a championship pedigree across their roster and coaching staff, the young Rockets had their hands full entering Game 1 of the series on Sunday at home.

Despite a great defensive performance from both sides, the Warriors squeezed out a 95-85 win over the Rockets. While Rockets center Alperen Sengun had a solid offensive performance, that wasn't the case for most of Houston's roster, especially their regular-season leading scorer. After the game, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons called out their leading scorer.

"This is exactly why the Warriors are favored as a 7-seed to win this series," Parsons said on Run It Back. "Jalen Green can't just be this high-volume, bad shot-taking guy in the playoffs. They were better last night without him on the floor. That's an issue as one of your main guys."

Green finished Game 1 with a stat line of seven points, eight rebounds, and 3/15 shooting from the field. Perhaps Green's lack of play over his last three regular games played a part, but the former second overall pick won't have much patience from fans to turn it around.

Green is set to begin a three-year, $105 million contract next season, but his play in the rest of this series could be an indicator as to how the franchise views him going forward and as a potential trade piece. Rockets and Warriors are back in action on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

4x NBA All-Star Wants Ja Morant Trade to Top Western Conference Contender

ESPN Star Bashes Memphis Grizzlies All-Star

Grizzlies Make Unfortunate NBA History vs Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News