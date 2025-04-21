ESPN Star Bashes Memphis Grizzlies All-Star
While teams like the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers enjoyed their wins on Sunday, there's no doubt that the Memphis Grizzlies are going to want to erase the thought of what happened to them on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Suffering a historic Game 1 loss 131-80, the Grizzlies will be looking for any signs of life in Game 2 on Tuesday.
With Ja Morant and Marvin Bagley being the only players to score in double-digits, Sunday was a poor outing for Memphis' lone All-Star in Jaren Jackson Jr., who scored only four points on 13 shots. His performance led to ESPN star Kendrick Perkins bashing his play on NBA Today, not holding back on his thoughts.
"I don't believe Jaren Jackson Jr....he is the most overhyped player in this league," Perkins said. "He's not even a top 10 big in my eyes...There's no way in h*** that Jaren Jackson Jr. should ever leave a game without having double-figure rebounds and being impactful on the defensive side of things."
As mentioned by Perkins, Jackson Jr. is one of the league's premier defensive players and was the team's second-leading scorer through the regular season. However, against the Thunder, he looked unplayable at times and allowed the Thunder to have a significant advantage on the boards and scoring in the paint.
Even though Perkins' criticism is harsh, Jackson Jr. can still turn things around despite the odds being stacked against him. Game 2 between the Grizzlies and Thunder is set to tip-off on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. EST, with the Grizzlies looking to bounce back after a horrendous performance.
