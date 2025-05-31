Ex-Grizzlies Player Creates Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton Debate
One of the main discussion topics in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals has been the competition between guards for the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks.
Tyrese Haliburton has taken the NBA world by storm in the playoffs, scoring 18.7 points per game and leading the playoffs in assists at 9.5 per game. He has also demonstrated the ability to grow as a rebounder, grabbing 5.7 rebounds per game, including a 0-turnover, 32-point, 15-assist, and 12-rebound triple-double in Game 4.
Jalen Brunson, on the other hand, has been the main reason for the Knicks' deep playoff run. Brunson is averaging a whopping 30.1 points per game to go along with 7 assists. While defensively the Pacers have picked on Brunson and create mismatches, he is still one of the league's best offensive players and clutch performers.
Former Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons and current Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang appeared on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" to debate which of the two players they would start a team with.
"I want Jalen Brunson to start a team," Parsons exclaimed.
Niang responded by saying, "Tyrese I would take you every day of the week my brother. Number one pick."
Parsons then explained that point guards are now elite scorers and that Haliburton is a traditional pass-first point guard.
Jalen Brunson is the primary scoring option for the Knicks. At the same time, Tyrese Haliburton has shown that he is a capable scorer, but an elite facilitator who can prioritize setting up his teammates.
The Pacers will attempt to eliminate the Knicks to advance to the NBA Finals with a Game 6 win on Saturday night.
