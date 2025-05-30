All Grizzlies

NBA Players Make Eye-Opening Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement

One former Memphis Grizzlies star, along with other former players, talked about NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Jed Katz

May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) signals to the fans after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five to win the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The next generation of NBA superstars is in full effect, with new faces winning awards and reaching new heights in the postseason. Nobody fits the description of the next generation more than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who just led the Oklahoma City Thunder to their first NBA Finals since 2012.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the 2025 MVP, put up 34 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists en route to a Game 5 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 26-year-old from Toronto has been making waves across the league for the past few seasons, but none more than most recently.

Former Memphis Grizzlies star Gilbert Arenas went on his show, Gil's Arena, with other former NBA players to discuss Gilgeous-Alexander's stardom. Arenas, along with Kenyon Martin, had nothing but praise for the superstar point guard.

"He hasn't hit his prime yet," Arenas said. "Back then, your prime was 26 to 32 because you was out of the league at 36."

Martin talked about his own experience with players' primes in the past, while making his own claim about Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

"For a lot of us, we started coming in later," Martin said. "He's in it... The kid just won MVP, yeah, he in his prime. He's figured this league out."

The Thunder are set to face the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. Gilgeous-Alexander has the chance to bring Oklahoma City its first-ever NBA title, and the franchise's first since it was the Seattle Supersonics in 1979.

Jed Katz
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

