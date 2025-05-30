NBA Players Make Eye-Opening Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement
The next generation of NBA superstars is in full effect, with new faces winning awards and reaching new heights in the postseason. Nobody fits the description of the next generation more than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who just led the Oklahoma City Thunder to their first NBA Finals since 2012.
Gilgeous-Alexander, the 2025 MVP, put up 34 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists en route to a Game 5 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 26-year-old from Toronto has been making waves across the league for the past few seasons, but none more than most recently.
Former Memphis Grizzlies star Gilbert Arenas went on his show, Gil's Arena, with other former NBA players to discuss Gilgeous-Alexander's stardom. Arenas, along with Kenyon Martin, had nothing but praise for the superstar point guard.
"He hasn't hit his prime yet," Arenas said. "Back then, your prime was 26 to 32 because you was out of the league at 36."
Martin talked about his own experience with players' primes in the past, while making his own claim about Gilgeous-Alexander.
"For a lot of us, we started coming in later," Martin said. "He's in it... The kid just won MVP, yeah, he in his prime. He's figured this league out."
The Thunder are set to face the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. Gilgeous-Alexander has the chance to bring Oklahoma City its first-ever NBA title, and the franchise's first since it was the Seattle Supersonics in 1979.
