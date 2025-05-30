All Grizzlies

Three NBA All-Star Trade Ideas for Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies could be looking at the Boston Celtics or Cleveland Cavaliers for help

Farbod Esnaashari

Nov 7, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
When the Memphis Grizzlies began the season, it seemed like this was the year when they were finally going to be healthy and could do something special.

Instead, the team was dealt a plethora of injuries, Ja Morant never quite looked like himself, and the Grizzlies were swept in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As the Grizzlies had another disappointing season, the big question is whether the team will run it back or try to make a big move. Greg Swartz from Bleacher Report presented three dream targets that the Grizzlies could try to make through the summer..

Jaylen Brown, G/F, Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown
May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts during the second quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Domantas Sabonis, C, Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis
Apr 13, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) take a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Jarrett Allen, C, Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen
May 4, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) dunks against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half in game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The list is a surprising one from Bleacher Report, considering that the team has a starting center in Zach Edey. However, they seem to operate under the idea that the rookie isn't good enough for a contending team.

"If Brown isn't attainable, Memphis could look into upgrading the center position over Zach Edey," Swartz said. "The former Purdue star had a good rookie season, although the Grizzlies should be trying to compete for titles immediately."

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) reacts after a dunk during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jarrett Allen could be a good move for the Grizzlies, bringing Edey off the bench, but Edey definitely deserves time to develop. The 23-year-old has shown plenty of promise throughout the 2024-25 NBA season and was even leading the Rookie of the Year race at one point.

