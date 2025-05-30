Three NBA All-Star Trade Ideas for Memphis Grizzlies
When the Memphis Grizzlies began the season, it seemed like this was the year when they were finally going to be healthy and could do something special.
Instead, the team was dealt a plethora of injuries, Ja Morant never quite looked like himself, and the Grizzlies were swept in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
As the Grizzlies had another disappointing season, the big question is whether the team will run it back or try to make a big move. Greg Swartz from Bleacher Report presented three dream targets that the Grizzlies could try to make through the summer..
Jaylen Brown, G/F, Boston Celtics
Domantas Sabonis, C, Sacramento Kings
Jarrett Allen, C, Cleveland Cavaliers
The list is a surprising one from Bleacher Report, considering that the team has a starting center in Zach Edey. However, they seem to operate under the idea that the rookie isn't good enough for a contending team.
"If Brown isn't attainable, Memphis could look into upgrading the center position over Zach Edey," Swartz said. "The former Purdue star had a good rookie season, although the Grizzlies should be trying to compete for titles immediately."
Jarrett Allen could be a good move for the Grizzlies, bringing Edey off the bench, but Edey definitely deserves time to develop. The 23-year-old has shown plenty of promise throughout the 2024-25 NBA season and was even leading the Rookie of the Year race at one point.
