Former Lakers, Grizzlies Coach Top Candidate for Suns Coaching Job
Despite having a superstar trio of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns missed the 2025 playoffs with a 36-46 record. This came just one year after suffering a first-round playoff exit, and the franchise continues to trend in the wrong direction.
In the 2023 offseason, the Suns fired head coach Monty Williams to hire Frank Vogel. In the 2024 offseason, the Suns fired Frank Vogel to hire Mike Budenholzer. Quickly after missing the playoffs this season, the Suns fired Mike Budenholzer and are now searching for a new head coach, once again.
There are likely not many head coaches who want to take the Suns' head coach opening after their recent trend of one-year tenures, but a new name has emerged as a top candidate. The Suns are reportedly entering a third round of interviews for their opening, and former Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale is expected to be a part of it.
"Suns associate head coach and former NBA head coach David Fizdale is expected to be a part of a third round of interviews for the Suns head coach job," Marc J. Spears posted. "The former Grizzlies and Knicks head coach has the support of some key Suns players as well, sources said."
Fizdale's first head coaching gig was for the Grizzlies in the 2016-17 season, leading them to a 43-39 record, although the franchise parted ways with him the following year. He was then given a chance with the New York Knicks, however, a 17-65 debut year was not as impressive.
Fizdale is an experienced assistant coach, spending time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, and Golden State Warriors, but has spent the last two years in Phoenix. If the Suns are looking to stay in-house for their next hire, Fizdale would be a solid option, although his track record as a head coach is not the best.