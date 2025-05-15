All Grizzlies

Ex-Grizzlies Player Issues Warning to Knicks for Game 6 vs. Celtics

The New York Knicks have the upper hand over the Boston Celtics, but they aren't in the clear just yet

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) fouls out of the game in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
With a Game 6 on the horizon between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, plenty is at stake for the defending NBA champions.

Their biggest hurdle will be navigating the remainder of the postseason without Jayson Tatum.

“I think everybody is kind of at a loss for words," Celtics star Jaylen Brown said. "Just because, one, losing the game, but obviously the concern with (Tatum).” 

Tatum suffered a ruptured achilles with a little more than three minutes to play in Game 4 as the Knicks went on to take a 3-1 series lead before dropping Game 5 in Boston in blowout fashion.

Not closing out the series on the road gives New York a chance to do so in front of its home crowd, but as former Memphis Grizzlies guard Chandler Parsons explained, it also opens the door for trouble.

"Don't you dare lose Game 6, New York," Parsons said on FanDuel's "Run It Back." "That would be an absolute meltdown. I don't know what would happen for the Knicks fans ... this is their Game 7. They do not want to go back to Boston."

A Game 7 in Boston is daunting for the Knicks, even without Tatum. With as much success as the Celtics find at TD Garden, it's certainly low on the list of desired travel destinations for a team looking to make the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

Tipoff of Game 6 from Madison Square Garden is set for 8 p.m. EST Friday.

