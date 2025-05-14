3x NBA All-Star Compares Jalen Brunson to Lakers Legend

JALEN BRUNSON: CAPTAIN CLUTCH 🤩



10 playoff games, 102 PTS in the fourth quarter for the Knicks star!



Brunson joins Kobe Bryant (2001 & 2003) as the ONLY players with 100+ 4Q PTS in the first 10 games of a playoff run 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bZJR7jYvrB