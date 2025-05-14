3x NBA All-Star Compares Jalen Brunson to Lakers Legend
Jalen Brunson continues to show why he's the reigning NBA's Clutch Player of The Year.
After leading the NBA in clutch time shooting percentage (51%), Brunson earned the league's Clutch Player of The Year award for the 2024-2025 season. The All-Star guard also led the association with 5.6 points per game when it comes to the league's 'clutch time' designation of five minutes or less remaining in the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within five points.
Brunson's award-winning season has carried over into the playoffs as he and the New York Knicks find themselves one win away from defeating the now Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Former Memphis Grizzlies star Gilbert Arenas is the latest to heap praise on Brunson, going as far as comparing Brunson to a Los Angeles Lakers legend.
"Jalen Brunson, mentally, is the closest thing to what Kobe [Bryant] was in the fourth quarter," Arenas admitted. "No matter what happens, he can be 0 for 20 and in the last five minutes, you already know that, that window is different. He's going to go 4 for 5, he's going to put the team on his back and it's hard to find that skill."
Arenas continued his praise of Brunson by comparing the Knicks star to another former All-Star guard in Damian Lillard, who was known as the king of the fourth quarter during his time with the Portland Trail Blazers.
"You remember those days when Dame [Lillard] was the fourth quarter bandit and hitting those big shots, that's Brunson, he's never disappointed in the fourth quarter in a big game, right? No matter what happens three quarters, man, those last five-minutes, that man shows up."
Brunson, who won the 2024-2025 NBA's Clutch Player of The Year award earned every bit of it during the Knicks' Game 4 victory over the Boston Celtics, where he scored 24 second-half points to lead the Knicks from down 12 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the defending NBA champions.
The All-Star guard is averaging 30.1 points per game while adding 8.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game during his 10 appearances in this season's playoffs.
Brunson and the Knicks look to close out the Celtics in Game 5 tonight, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. EST from the TD Garden in Boston.