Major NBA Trade Idea Swaps Giannis Antetokounmpo for $197 Million Star
The Memphis Grizzlies have a major offseason ahead after a brutal first-round exit to the Oklahoma City Thunder in this year's NBA playoffs. This marks the third-straight season Memphis hasn't made it past the first round.
There are major questions as to whether or not the Grizzlies can sustain success and improve with the current core. Memphis could shake up its roster this offseason as the team has plenty of established veterans, but also young players and draft picks.
However, the Grizzlies could also thrust themselves into championship contention as trade rumors surround Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak could request a trade from the Bucks, having been eliminated in the first round three years in a row.
Memphis has the pieces to go after Antetokounmpo while still retaining its star players, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. It would cost a lot of players and picks, but the blockbuster deal makes the team a title contender, even in a crowded Western Conference.
Bucks receive: Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells, Zach Edey, GG Jackson, 2026 first-round pick (PHX, WAS, or ORL swap rights), 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick (PHX or WAS swap rights)
Grizzlies receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, A.J. Green
The Bucks get back three young assets, as Wells, Edey, and Jackson are under 24 years old. Bane is 26, but he's under contract until 2028, having averaged 19.2 points per game this past season. Milwaukee can either keep him or move the guard for other assets.
