Ex-Grizzlies Player's Bold Karl-Anthony Towns Take After Knicks-Celtics
The New York Knicks entered Game 1 against the Boston Celtics as heavy underdogs according to oddsmakers, with the Celtics viewed as the favorite to make it out of the Eastern Conference and make a run for consecutive NBA Championships. However, the Knicks had other plans during that Game 1.
On a night when the Celtics missed 45 three-point shots, the Knicks were able to capitalize and take the win in overtime, 108-105, to disrupt Boston's home-court advantage in the series. It was Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby leading the way for the Knicks, but former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons believes a different New York star should be the one leading the way.
"[Karl-Anthony Towns] can dominate this series. There's no one on Boston that can take him away. He should be the best player on the floor this series. ...The Knicks need him," Parsons said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. A bold statement from Parsons, given how great Brunson has been in the playoffs, his statement does make sense, given the advantage Towns has down low.
Towns ended Game 1 with 14 points and 13 rebounds, but got in foul trouble, which held him to 31 minutes. Additionally, he shot just one three-pointer, which shouldn't be the case given that he's one of the best three-point shooting big men in NBA history.
While New York might have the lead now, Boston having a repeat shooting performance in Game 2 seems highly unlikely. However, if Towns can become a force in the paint and open up shots for his teammates on the perimeter, the Knicks could take control of the series before taking it to New York.
