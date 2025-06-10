Ex-Grizzlies Player's Bold Chet Holmgren Prediction Before Thunder-Pacers Game 3
Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons had an interesting prediction regarding Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren's future as an NBA player on a recent episode of FanDuel's "Run It Back".
Parsons, who spent nine seasons in the NBA with four teams, believes that Holmgren still hasn't come close to reaching his possible potential as a force in the league. It's a well-deserved vote of confidence for Holmgren, who is averaging 15.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game this postseason.
"He's going to continue to grow," Parsons said. "He hasn't even scratched the surface of how good he can be and how good of a second, third or number one option (he can be) on certain nights when SGA is struggling."
"It's not just offense either with him," Parsons added. "The way he alters shots, his weak side help, his shot blocking ability, his offensive rebounding, him being a lob threat. It's great. They can go small, then they go double bigs. I think he's great."
Parsons even added some statistics to the conversation, advocating for the importance of a strong performance from Holmgren by mentioning the center's statistical splits in wins compared to losses.
"In the Thunder's wins this year, he averaged 16 points," Parsons said. "In their losses, he averaged 11. It just shows you his importance and how key he is to this offense and obviously to this defense. I still feel like there is another layer that he can tap into where he can throw in 20 or 25 points and be one of the best players on the court for OKC."
