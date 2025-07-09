Ex-NBA Champion Slams Grizzlies Over Jaren Jackson Jr. Decision
After getting swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Memphis Grizzlies found themselves at a crossroads.
The team couldn't really pay Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Ja Morant all the contracts they wanted at the same time while also maintaining some level of depth. So, they opted to trade Desmond Bane for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2026 first-round pick, a 2028 first-round pick, a 2029 first-round pick swap, and a 2030 first-round pick.
In the aftermath of trading Bane, the Grizzlies then gave Jaren Jackson Jr. a five-year, $240 million max contract. It was a move that former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins believes was an overpay.
"Do I think Memphis overpaid for Jaren Jackson Jr.? Absolutely they did. But we here now. We here now. Next they going to have to pay Ja Morant, right," Perkins questioned on the Road Trippin podcast.
"So if Jaren Jackson Jr. got 240, Ja probably going to get close to 300. Okay. So you pay for those two. Can those two take you to a championship? Absolutely not. Absolutely not," Perkins added. "And I believe Ja is one of one. I’m just not a believer in Jaren Jackson Jr. But he could prove me wrong. He could prove me wrong."
It's hard to say if Kendrick Perkins will ultimately be proven correct, but after last season, the expectations for the Grizzlies seem to be much lower.
