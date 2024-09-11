Former Memphis Grizzlies Starter Linked to Intriguing NBA Team
12-year NBA veteran Jae Crowder spent the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. Appearing in 68 games (28 starts) for Milwaukee across two seasons, the 34-year-old forward averaged 6.4 points while making 37.1 percent of his three-point shots.
Now an NBA free agent, Crowder is looking for a new team. Roster spots are limited around the league, especially at this point in the NBA offseason, so players like Crowder may need to earn a standard spot after a training camp invite.
In a recent report from Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News, it was revealed that Crowder will workout with the Sacramento Kings.
Via Cunningham on X: "According to sources, free agent forward Jae Crowder will be working out with the Sacramento Kings this week. The 34-year-old veteran was with the Bucks last season. Like last month with Isaiah Thomas, Crowder will join roster players in town seeking on-court competition."
The Kings are a very intriguing team. Acquiring DeMar DeRozan in a sign and trade deal earlier this summer, Sacramento hopes to reenter the NBA playoffs after a Play-In Tournament loss last season.
Crowder has started 434 of his 803 career NBA games and also has 115 games of playoff experience. With this experience, Crowder could be a veteran that helps some of Sacramento’s younger players. This would be similar to the role he played in his 45 games (all starts) with the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2019-20 season.
While Crowder was traded from Memphis to the Miami Heat midway through the pandemic-shortened season, he was able to play an important role on a team that had emerging young players like Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and others.
