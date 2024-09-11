All Grizzlies

Former Memphis Grizzlies Starter Linked to Intriguing NBA Team

This 12-year NBA veteran is reportedly working out for a new team

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13), guard De'Anthony Melton (0), forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard Ja Morant (12) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13), guard De'Anthony Melton (0), forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard Ja Morant (12) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
12-year NBA veteran Jae Crowder spent the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. Appearing in 68 games (28 starts) for Milwaukee across two seasons, the 34-year-old forward averaged 6.4 points while making 37.1 percent of his three-point shots.

Now an NBA free agent, Crowder is looking for a new team. Roster spots are limited around the league, especially at this point in the NBA offseason, so players like Crowder may need to earn a standard spot after a training camp invite.

In a recent report from Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News, it was revealed that Crowder will workout with the Sacramento Kings.

Via Cunningham on X: "According to sources, free agent forward Jae Crowder will be working out with the Sacramento Kings this week. The 34-year-old veteran was with the Bucks last season. Like last month with Isaiah Thomas, Crowder will join roster players in town seeking on-court competition."

The Kings are a very intriguing team. Acquiring DeMar DeRozan in a sign and trade deal earlier this summer, Sacramento hopes to reenter the NBA playoffs after a Play-In Tournament loss last season.

Crowder has started 434 of his 803 career NBA games and also has 115 games of playoff experience. With this experience, Crowder could be a veteran that helps some of Sacramento’s younger players. This would be similar to the role he played in his 45 games (all starts) with the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2019-20 season.

Jae Crowder, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) against the Brooklyn Nets at the FedExForum. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Crowder was traded from Memphis to the Miami Heat midway through the pandemic-shortened season, he was able to play an important role on a team that had emerging young players like Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and others.

