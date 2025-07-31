Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas Addresses Controversial News
Gilbert Arenas was an interesting player to follow in his career, as it looked at one point that he could become one of the best guards in the NBA. In a three-year stretch during his time with the Washington Wizards, he earned three All-Star and All-NBA selections, while averaging 27.7 points and 5.7 assists per game.
However, injuries ended up getting the best of him, limiting the All-Star to just 47 games across three seasons. But Arenas didn't do himself justice, especially when he brought a firearm into the Wizards' locker room after a dispute with teammate Javaris Crittenton. With that factoring in, some weren't surprised when they saw Arena's name in headlines on Wednesday.
Arenas was arrested and later released on bail on Wednesday, as he was charged with allegedly operating an illegal gambling business featuring high-stakes poker games via his Eninco mansion.
Arenas was arrested alongside five other defendants. He was charged with "one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators," according to the DOJ. Given the nature of Arenas, his response after his release probably didn't surprise many.
"They can hold me," Arenas repeated, walking down the stairs after being released on $50,000 bond with a court date set for September 23rd, 2025. "Im Back on the Streets 🗣️This aint got shyt to do with me ' just rented the house' Wasnt apart," Arenas added in the caption to his post.
After his stint with the Wizards, Arenas was traded to the Orlando Magic and was waived just under a year later. He'd play 17 games for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2011-12 season, which was his last season in the NBA. Arenas has now joined the media space, hosting his own show, "Gil's Arena", featuring ex-NBA players Nick Young and Kenyon Martin.
What's Next For Gilbert Arenas?
Most people would likely lay low in Arenas' situation, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in front of a microphone before his court date. With his son, Alijah, recently suffering a torn meniscus that could prevent him from playing for USC next season, perhaps Gilbert takes the time to help his son in his recovery.
