Three-Year Lakers Veteran Reacts to Gilbert Arenas Getting Arrested
On Wednesday, retired 11-year NBA veteran and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas was arrested.
"Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and five other defendants – including a suspected high-level member of an Israeli transnational organized crime group – were arrested today on a federal indictment alleging they operated an illegal gambling business in which high-stakes poker games were played at an Encino mansion Arenas owned," the U.S. Attourney's Office, Central District of California released.
"Arenas, 43, a.k.a. 'Agent Zero,' of Woodland Hills, is charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance and be arraigned this afternoon in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles."
Of course, this is a very serious charge that Arenas has brought upon himself. However, not everyone is treating it as such.
Kwame Brown reacts to Gilbert Arenas' arrest
Former first-overall pick Kwame Brown was in the select few to actually celebrate Arenas' arrest on Wednesday. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward and Arenas' former teammate with the Washington Wizards took to social media to share a joyous message after the shocking news.
"Doing all that bippinen' and bappenin,' saying 'he a drunk, he a this, he a that.' Talking about my momma, my family? And I told people one thing. I said, 'this [expletive] is a stupid [expletive]. He gonna self-sabotage. He's a dummy.' And look at this stupid [expletive]," Brown said. "Today is like my [expletive] birthday."
Of course, it is no secret that Brown and Arenas have a history, as the two have been going at each other for years. However, not many people would have expected Brown to openly be this excited.
"I feel so good, it's like my [expletive] birthday," Brown continued. "Shannon Sharpe... fired [from ESPN]... Gil, you in the slammer. See you facing about 15 years, five years on each charge, right?"
Arenas has attempted to explain his feud with Brown in the past, and it certainly stems from when they were teammates in Washington. Arenas has talked about how he did not like Brown's mentality or work ethic, especially after being the first overall pick in the 2001 draft.
"Somebody that thinks they know everything, you're not accepting anything," Arenas said about Brown in December. "That's the problem... His problem wasn't that he didn't have the skill, the problem is he didn't wanna do anything."
Of course, they have gone back and forth about plenty of different things, and it has gotten much more personal than this, and it is unlikely to end after Brown openly celebrated Arenas' arrest.