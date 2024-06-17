Former NBA Player Makes Alarming Statement on Klay Thompson Drama
Modern NBA fans tend to blow small things on social media out of proportion. For one reason or another though, Klay Thompson's current social media decisions have caught the eye of more than just fans, but current and former NBA players, too.
During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run it Back show, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons sounded a bit of an alarm over Klay Thompson unfollowing the Warriors on Instagram. Parsons prefaced himself by stating that it was stupid to analyze social media like this.
"As stupid as this whole topic is and how crazy social media is, and I hate it, this is definitely something," Parsons said. "You don't just unfollow your team, you don't just accidentally do it, you weren't hacked... There's something here. I definitely think that he's up to something. You don't just unfollow the Warriors and follow Paolo - the best player on the team that there's rumors you're going to go to and get a big offer from this summer."
Parsons likened Thompson's current drama to something similar of a person breaking up with their significant other. He doesn't believe that Klay Thompson is just doing it for clicks, but that there's actually something wrong.
"Klay doesn't just do this for clicks," Parsons said. "There's clearly some sort of animosity or anger, or disconnect here where this is happening."
There hasn't been any concrete evidence to prove that Klay Thompson is leaving the Warriors just yet, but the narratives have started running wild.
