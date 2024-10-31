Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Bucks
The Memphis Grizzlies fell short last night to the Brooklyn Nets with a final score of 119-106. In a game that saw a strong showing by Jaren Jackson Jr., who was able to tally 30 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals on 83/100/70 shooting splits. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, both Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane went out of the game due to injuries and have been ruled out of today's game against the Bucks.
With little time to rest and recover, the Grizzlies are back in action tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks who also have their fair share of players on the injury report - notably Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo. While Middleton remains out of action, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available for tonight's matchup.
Via @eric_nehm : " Bucks coach Doc Rivers tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available tonight."
Antetokounmpo has had strong showings in the past against the Grizzlies. Averaging 22.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists on 54.4/23.8/73.7 shooting splits in just 20 games. Giannis will look to continue his hot streak tonight against the Grizzlies
The Grizzlies will be looking to get their record back to .500 tonight and break their current losing streak of two games in front of their home crowd. Tonight will also mark the end of a four game homestand and the Grizzlies would love to head out on the road with victory under their belts.
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Milwaukee Bucks face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
