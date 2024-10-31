Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status for Bucks vs Bulls

All Grizzlies

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Lamar Stevens (24) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks face off in a game tonight where both teams are looking to bounce back from losing streaks. While both teams have some stars listed on their injury reports, there's one major one listed.

The Grizzlies are currently on a two-game losing streak while the Milwaukee Bucks are on a surprising three-game losing streak. Milwaukee has lost to the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics in continuous games. For Memphis, it's a real opportunity to take advantage and get back into the win column.

The Milwaukee Bucks have officially listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable with right patella tendinitis. The team already has Khris Middleton out for an extended period of time and can't afford to lose Antetokounmpo as well.

This season in four games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on 62% shooting from the field. In his last game against the Celtics, he put up 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists on 54% shooting from the field. Antetokounmpo has been an absolute monster for the Milwaukee Bucks, but the team still has a record of 1-3.

Last season, the Grizzlies swept the Bucks in the regular season series 2-0, and Memphis actually has a five-game winning streak over Milwaukee as well.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.

