Grizzlies All-Star Makes Heartfelt Kevin Durant Statement
The Memphis Grizzlies had one all-star selection despite a great showing so far in the 2024-2025 regular season.
Jaren Jackson Jr. is the lone Grizzlies star to make the all-star through the all-star selection while Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells made it through the rising stars selections.
Jackson is averaging 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 50/36/77 from the field.
This is Jackson’s second all-star selection so far in his career. During media availability, Jackson discussed how during his childhood he would pretend to be NBA legends including Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.
“When I went in my yard I’d like to pretend I was like KD, or TMAC, or Kobe, my dad, but usually I’d be playing against my dad so, maybe not my dad,” Jackson said jokingly.
"I just imagined being one of those superheroes on the court," Jackson said. "I think this feeling is way better than how I imagined it honestly. It’s more meaningful, it’s way more impactful, especially when you have your family with you, you don’t think about all those other things and how many other people are going to be happy about this with you.”
Jackson and Durant are both all-stars and will be competing on different teams. Jackson was the third-round selection for Kenny Smith’s team and Durant was the fourth-round selection for Shaquille O’Neal’s team.
They do not match up with each other in the first round so there is no guarantee as Smith’s team takes on Charles Barkley’s team and O’Neal’s team takes on the Rising Star tournament champions which is headlined by Grizzlies rookies Wells and Edey. If both teams win they will play against each other in the finals.
You can watch the All-Star tournament on Sunday to conclude All-Star weekend.
