Grizzlies Announce Lineup Change Due To Injury vs Mavericks
The Memphis Grizzlies are set to end their regular season at home against the Dallas Mavericks, looking toward a play-in matchup that could feature several different opponents to be determined by the end of Sunday's games. However for Memphis, they enter the regular season finale with a handful of names on the injury report.
Names on Memphis' injury report include Santi Aldama, Desmond Bane, Zach Edey, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and more. As a result, interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo has to make a starting lineup change for Sunday's contest, as some players will be earning their first starts of the season.
The Grizzlies will start Cam Spencer, Vince Williams Jr., Lamar Stevens, GG Jackson, and Marvin Bagley III. As mentioned, it's the first start of the season for Spencer, Stevens, and Bagley, while Williams and Jackson have logged a few starts already this season.
Since the Grizzlies are already locked into the play-in tournament, a win, and other results would only give them a chance at moving to seventh seed and hosting the play-in game. Therefore, the Grizzlies opt to sit their key players given it's not a must-win situation.
Tip-off at the FedExForum in Memphis is set for 3:30 p.m. EST between the Mavericks and Grizzlies. Memphis enters the regular season series finale with a 2-1 lead in their head-to-head contests.