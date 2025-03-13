All Grizzlies

Grizzlies Announce Roster Move Before Cavaliers Game

The Memphis Grizzlies officially announced signing recent Celtics player Lamar Stevens

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts with forward Lamar Stevens (8) during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts with forward Lamar Stevens (8) during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies didn't make a huge splash during the trade deadline or the buyout market, but the team is still making moves on the margins.

The team announced what may have been one of their final moves of the season on Thursday before facing the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Grizzlies announced via a press release that they're signing forward Lamar Stevens for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.

"The Grizzlies signed the 27-year-old as a Call-Up from the NBA G League's Motor City Cruise, where he played 29 games and averaged 17.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 34.1 minutes."

Stevens unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft, but he's figured out a way to have an NBA career that hasn't ended yet.

"Unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Penn State, Stevens has competed in 209 games (41 starts) and has averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.6 minutes in five seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Grizzlies."

Stevens recently had his best game with the Memphis Grizzlies this season on Monday. In 22 minutes, he put up 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block on 57/67/50 shooting from the field.

When given actual minutes, Stevens has a capability of legitimately contributing to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News