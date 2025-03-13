Grizzlies Announce Roster Move Before Cavaliers Game
The Memphis Grizzlies didn't make a huge splash during the trade deadline or the buyout market, but the team is still making moves on the margins.
The team announced what may have been one of their final moves of the season on Thursday before facing the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Grizzlies announced via a press release that they're signing forward Lamar Stevens for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.
"The Grizzlies signed the 27-year-old as a Call-Up from the NBA G League's Motor City Cruise, where he played 29 games and averaged 17.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 34.1 minutes."
Stevens unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft, but he's figured out a way to have an NBA career that hasn't ended yet.
"Unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Penn State, Stevens has competed in 209 games (41 starts) and has averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.6 minutes in five seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Grizzlies."
Stevens recently had his best game with the Memphis Grizzlies this season on Monday. In 22 minutes, he put up 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block on 57/67/50 shooting from the field.
When given actual minutes, Stevens has a capability of legitimately contributing to the Memphis Grizzlies.
