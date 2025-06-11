Grizzlies, Celtics Legend Makes Huge Anthony Edwards Statement
Looking at the current 2025 NBA Finals, some of the best defenders in the world are on display, with players like Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, and Chet Holmgren causing havoc against the Indiana Pacers. However, having great defenders doesn't always mean you'll stop the other team's offense, hence why the series is tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 Wednesday night.
In terms of the best defenders in the NBA since the turn of the century, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies legend Tony Allen has to be in consideration for that top half. A six-time All-Defensive selection and a player who received praise from legends like Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant, he recently shared on a podcast that there's one current player he doesn't think he could stop.
"[Anthony Edwards] tough bro. I don't got no answer for him," Allen said while appearing on 'The OGs Show' with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. When talking about how Edwards has evolved to navigate double teams, shoot from distance, and use his physicality, Allen said there's truly no weaknesses to his game.
Given that Allen has guarded some of the best offensive players in NBA history, that's a strong statement to make. However, Edwards looks like he still has room to grow, as he turns 24 in August and might have his best years ahead of him.
While the Timberwolves might make some significant changes to their team this offseason with departures expected, one thing fans can count on is Edwards continuing to be that game-changing offensive threat.
