Grizzlies Fan Favorite Has Opportunity to Join Boston Celtics

Former Memphis Grizzlies forward and fan favorite will join the Boston Celtics for the NBA 2K26 Summer League

Mar 22, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts with forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (6) during the first half against the Houston Rockets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is only a few days away, as rookies will get their first opportunity to showcase their talents, and second-year and even multi-year players will also be looking to prove themselves. While there will be plenty of players NBA fans have never heard of, there will also be some who have established a name for themselves.

One of those players happens to be ex-Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. Lofton Jr. has played for a quote a few NBA teams since going undrafted in 2022. His latest endeavor? A spot on the Boston Celtics' Summer League team.

Lofton will join Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh, among other prospects, in Las Vegas for the NBA 2K26 Summer League as he pines for a way back into the league. The forward signed with the Memphis Grizzlies immediately following the draft, where he spent one season and change before being waived in the Winter of 2023.

Since then, Lofton has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, and Chicago Bulls, with varying averages based on his usage. Most recently, Lofton spent time overseas playing for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association. He earned the league's International MVP award after averaging 25.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.

Now, he's back in the United States with another chance at cracking an NBA rotation. It might not be in Memphis, where he's become a fan favorite, but it could be up north.

The Celtics' full Summer League schedule, beginning July 11 in Las Vegas, is as follows:

  • July 11: Celtics vs. Grizzlies, 4 p.m. ET
  • July 13: Celtics vs. Knicks, 5:30 p.m. ET
  • July 14: Celtics vs. Heat, 8 p.m. ET
  • July 17: Celtics vs. Lakers 9 p.m. ET
  • Game 5 (TBD): Celtics vs. TBD, TBD

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

