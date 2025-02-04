Grizzlies Forward's Honest Statement on Jimmy Butler Trade Drama
Jimmy Butler has consistently made headlines for trade rumors and discussions with many teams around the league. Following his indefinite suspension with the Miami Heat, it became more apparent that he would likely be traded before Thursday’s deadline.
One of the destinations that has been mentioned time and time again has been Memphis, although Butler has reportedly made it clear he does not want to play basketball in Memphis. Despite these claims reports have circulated that the Grizzlies were still open to trade for the standout forward.
On Monday, reports started to break that the Heat were looking to add some of the Grizzlies young stars in return for Butler. The Grizzlies didn’t seem so thrilled about the offer and nothing has been made of it since.
Since then young star GG Jackson has shared his honest thoughts about the forward.
“I feel like we all know the reason why, like here in Memphis, we just walk outside and drive around for a little bit. No shade Memphis,” the young star stated jokingly. “You know him coming from a city like Miami I feel like just the lifestyle that Jimmy Butler lives, I don’t know, I don’t think it’s really an out-there lifestyle but I feel like he’s bougie.”
Butler was averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this season before his suspension. His shooting was also considerably well for the former Finals MVP as he was shooting 54/36/80 from the field.
