Grizzlies Get Answer on Ja Morant, Several Starters for NBA Opening Night
The Memphis Grizzlies had a rough end to the 2024-25 regular season, falling from the second seed in the Western Conference all the way to the eighth, barely making it into the playoffs through a win-or-go-home elimination game. In addition, they parted ways with the franchise's winningest head coach in Taylor Jenkins, ushering in a new era under Tuomas Iisalo.
To begin the 2025-26 season, the Grizzlies will look slightly different, with key exits in Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard in addition to some rotation players being sidelined due to injuries. With Game 1 against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Grizzlies have now released their official injury report.
The Grizzlies will be without Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., and Vince Williams Jr. for the season opener against the Pelicans. While both players dealt with injuries during the preseason, All-Stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. will be available for the Grizzlies.
What Can Be Expected From Memphis In Game 1 of 82?
Looking at how Memphis stacks up based on the injuries, the following players could or will see action for the Grizzlies against the Pelicans: Ja Morant, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr., Javon Small, Cedric Coward, Santi Aldama, Jock Landale, GG Jackson, and Cam Spencer.
A lot of young and new pieces to the team, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Memphis rely heavily on the familiar faces on the team. Going against a Pelicans team set to be without key starters in Kevon Looney and Dejounte Murray, they'll look to take advantage of a potentially thin center position for New Orleans, headlined by second-year player Yves Missi.
Playing at home will also give Memphis the upper hand in this contest, as they held a 26-15 record at home last season, better or equal to the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors.
However, dealing with injuries is unfortunately something Memphis is familiar with, as it was a constant battle for them last season with several players sidelined at the start of the year.
It might be a young team, but Memphis can't be counted out, given that they've been a consistent playoff team in four of the last five seasons. Tip-off for the Grizzlies on Wednesday is set for 8:00 p.m. EST, as they'll look to start the season off in the win column during their three-game homestand to start the 2025-26 campaign.