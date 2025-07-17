3x NBA All-Star Bashes Bradley Beal for Choosing Clippers Over Lakers
After Bradley Beal was bought out of his contract by the Phoenix Suns, he had the option to sign with any of the 29 teams in the NBA. Out of all the options he saw fit, Beal chose to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the LA Clippers, joining James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
While many NBA fans are excited about the decision, former Memphis Grizzlies guard and three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas was not. Arenas wanted his friend to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Don't say his no more man, because then I got to disrespect my friend," Arenas said. "Going to the enemy, out of all places. Going to the f***ing flipper Clippers. Out of all the teams that you still could have went to for me to still be a fan, you go and heighten the f***ing side chick."
While Arenas may hate the decision, it seems like he may have to become a bandwagon Clippers fan to support his friend.
"Man, Clippers fans is the worst fans in the world to me," Arenas added. "Now I gotta think about getting a jersey, I gotta think about reality right now... I grew up not liking them."
It's worth noting that Gilbert Arenas has been very outspoken on his hate for the LA Clippers. He routinely openly cheers for the Los Angeles Lakers, so it shouldn't surprise anyone that he's upset Beal signed with the Clippers.
