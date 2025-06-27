Grizzlies Make Announcement On Trade With Houston Rockets
The Memphis Grizzlies front office was quite active on the phones last night, as the team made two trades on Day 2 of the 2025 NBA Draft. The second trade landed the Grizzlies the rights to the 59th and final pick in the draft, acquiring the rights to Tennessee's Jahmai Mashack from Houston.
The Grizzlies organization officially announced the trade late Thursday night, releasing a statement that confirmed the acquisition of Mashack in a trade that is yet to be finalized. The 59th pick changed hands three times during the draft, as Phoenix originally sent the pick to Golden State in a package for the 41st overall pick, then it went to Houston, and ended with the Grizzlies.
"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team has agreed in principle to acquire the draft rights to Jahmai Mashack, the No. 59 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, from the Houston Rockets as part of a trade that is not yet final," a release from the organization said.
"Mashack (6-3, 197) started all 38 appearances last season as a senior at Tennessee and averaged 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 steals in 28.2 minutes to help guide the Volunteers to the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year," Grizzlies PR added.
The release also did the standard listing of Mashack's collegiate credentials, including the fact that he was selected to the 2024-25 SEC All-Defensive team while helping Tennessee reach the Elite 8 in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Mashack was also voted Field of 68's Defensive Player of the Year in addition to being a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.
