Grizzlies Make Surprise Summer League Announcement
The 2024 Summer League in Las Vegas was a resounding success for the Memphis Grizzlies. Coming off a disappointing season in the 2023-24 campaign, the Grizzlies had multiple new pieces that needed game action to prove their worth on the roster.
Memphis' 9th overall pick in 2024, Zach Edey, made a significant impression in his limited Summer League time, averaging 10 points and nine rebounds per game, along with an impressive 2.5 blocks per game.
GG Jackson also impressed in his second summer league appearance, scoring 28 points and nine rebounds in the Summer League Championship game. Guard Scotty Pippen Jr. was a standout as well, scoring 29 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds in the championship game.
While Memphis reached the Summer League championship game, they lost to the Miami Heat in overtime, 120-118. However, they did utilize the current head coach and 2024 Summer League coach, Tuomas Iisalo, to test his place on the coaching staff and work with the younger players on the team.
The Grizzlies have just announced their 2025 Summer League roster for the 2025 Salt Lake City Summer League in Utah and the NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025 in Las Vegas, featuring some surprising additions, including returning names.
GG Jackson returns, despite being a Summer League veteran in 2025, and is still one of the youngest players on the roster. Jaylen Wells, who had a sensational rookie campaign, was a surprising addition to a stacked roster and is now listed as a "wing" and not a guard.
Cedric Coward, the Grizzlies' first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, was also named to the roster, but last year's first-round pick, Zach Edey, was left off due to his ankle injury that will keep him out for months.
Memphis has one of the best rosters in the Summer League and will look to make another deep run in the tournament.
