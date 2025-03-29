Grizzlies Make Yuki Kawamura Decision for Lakers Game
A fan-favorite has gotten the call back to the association.
Ahead of Saturday night's contest between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, Yuki Kawamura has been brought back to the NBA by the Grizzlies after spending time with the club's G-League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.
The Grizzlies announced that both Kawamura, alongside GG Jackson II will both be available for Saturday night's tilt with the Lakers.
Kawamura, 23, has appeared in 19 games for the Grizzlies, this season, albeit on an extremely limited basis, only logging double-digit minutes on one occasion. However, during his one extended appearance, the rookie guard notched 10 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists in just 11 minutes of action, which came in a blowout loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder back in December.
While his time in the NBA has been limited, Kawamura has had an extended stay with the Grizzlies' G-League affiliate, Hustle. In over 30 minutes per contest, Kawamura averages 12.0 points per game to go along with 2.7 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.
Saturday night's showdown between the Grizzlies and Lakers is pivotal in a crowded western conference playoff picture. Both clubs head into Saturday night in fourth and fifth-place in the west, boasting a 44-29 record, but are both hoping to bounce back after each squad has dropped four of their past five contests.
The Lakers and Grizzlies tip-off from the FedEx Forum in Memphis on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. EST.
