Grizzlies, Raptors, Timberwolves, Pistons Complete Four-Team Trade
With the NBA moratorium lifting on Saturday, several agreed upon deals have been officially finalized. This includes multiple reported trades, as official details are being announced on deals that were not expected to be as complex as they ended up being.
One four-team trade between the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Detroit Pistons was recently announced, and it includes several moving parts. The deal officially sends Cam Spencer to the Grizzlies, Ulrich Chomche to the Raptors, Bobi Klintman to the Pistons, and a second round pick (via Memphis) along with $1M (via Toronto) to the Timberwolves.
Along with press releases, each team receiving a player in this trade has announced the acquisition via their social media pages, confirming that the deal is official.
The Grizzlies announced the addition of Cam Spencer, who was selected 53rd overall in the 2024 NBA Draft out of UConn:
The Raptors announced the addition of Ulrich Chomche, who was selected 57th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft from NBA Academy Africa:
The Pistons announced the addition of Wendell Moore, who spent the last two seasons with the Timberwolves in a limited role between the NBA and G League:
Since they just acquired a pick and cash in this deal, the Timberwolves did not make an official post on what they received, but they did send out a thank you post to Moore for his two years in their organization:
This was a very complex deal that has now been officially finalized by all four teams involved.
